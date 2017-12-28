Signs of the times not encouraging

The best adjective for our president is “unfiltered.” This is somewhat scary, but at least, we as a nation, along with the rest of the world, now know what we are dealing with and what we voted for.
This cannot be said for most politicians in the world we live in. Though his tactics and persona are grating at best, Donald Trump is trying to fulfill his campaign promises.
These are trying times.
A man in Oshkosh, Wisc., is given only six months in jail for breaking 20 bones of his 2-month-old child.
Never miss a local story.
We spent more than $115,000 of taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment claims against Congress. That’s also known as a free pass. Justice? Go figure.
Parents pull kids out of a high school in Connecticut because of a visit from Ivanka Trump.
UC Berkeley riots to prevent free speech. Colleges and universities are now providing “safe spaces” for our sensitive students because they are offended or feel threatened by opposing views. Parents and teachers/professors are raising and creating a bunch of close-minded snots who will eventually lead us. Does this give you a warm feeling?
The Fort Hood shooter, Nidal Hasan, killed 13 people in 2009. In 2013, he was sentenced to death. Why are we still feeding and housing him in 2017?
It’s a terrible state of the union when we look forward to government shutdowns as a time when Congress can’t hurt us.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments