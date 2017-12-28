Letters to the Editor

Beach parking idea won’t work on Hilton Head

A recent letter writer had a great idea about limiting the number of cars seeking beach parking onto the island to the number of spaces available, as he suggests is done in at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey.

However, there is a very big “but.” And that “but” is that Hilton Head Island overall is a destination, not just a beach. Island merchants make a substantial percentage of their annual incomes during the summer “high season,” and when people are not on the beach they eating, drinking and buying “stuff.” Get in the way of that and you’re going to begin a war.

Richard Miles

Hilton Head Island

