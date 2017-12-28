New sweetgrass plants on the berm at Gardens Corner.
Letters to the Editor

Christmas present to the community at Gardens Corner

December 28, 2017 06:00 AM

The Friends of Gardens Corner board is grateful to PalmettoPride and our members for their support. We purchased 220 sweetgrass plants with money from a PalmettoPride Community Pride Grant. Donations from Friends of Gardens Corner members paid for The Greenery to plant them on the berm near the overpass at U.S. 17 and U.S. 21. We hope residents and visitors alike enjoy this Christmas present to the community.

Sally Murphy

Board secretary

Sheldon

