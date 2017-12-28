Christmas present to the community at Gardens Corner

The Friends of Gardens Corner board is grateful to PalmettoPride and our members for their support. We purchased 220 sweetgrass plants with money from a PalmettoPride Community Pride Grant. Donations from Friends of Gardens Corner members paid for The Greenery to plant them on the berm near the overpass at U.S. 17 and U.S. 21. We hope residents and visitors alike enjoy this Christmas present to the community.
Sally Murphy
Board secretary
Sheldon
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments