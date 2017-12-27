How to nip corruption in political representation

From many recent and earlier stories, it is apparent that there a lot of corrupt politicians, many of whom are so entrenched and financially backed it is unreasonable to hope that they will be removed by the election process.
While the main headlines today are associated with sexual harassment of females by powerful males, there are also many others related to finances.
I won’t cite some of the many examples here. Rather, I would like to make a constructive proposal that all of our elected officials be subjected to the same types (or even more stringent versions) of the pre-employment background checks (character and financial) to which most employees of large companies are subjected.
This could be done with aspiring politicians before actual elections, but it would be very difficult for existing ones due to their “connections,” and finding some group or organization with sufficient integrity and no connections with those being investigated.
Think about it. Maybe we would finally find out how all of these politicians become multi-millionaires on salaries that would appear not commensurate with that level of financial achievement.
Harry J. Steck
Hilton Head Island
