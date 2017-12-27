Letters to the Editor

How to nip corruption in political representation

December 27, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

From many recent and earlier stories, it is apparent that there a lot of corrupt politicians, many of whom are so entrenched and financially backed it is unreasonable to hope that they will be removed by the election process.

While the main headlines today are associated with sexual harassment of females by powerful males, there are also many others related to finances.

I won’t cite some of the many examples here. Rather, I would like to make a constructive proposal that all of our elected officials be subjected to the same types (or even more stringent versions) of the pre-employment background checks (character and financial) to which most employees of large companies are subjected.

This could be done with aspiring politicians before actual elections, but it would be very difficult for existing ones due to their “connections,” and finding some group or organization with sufficient integrity and no connections with those being investigated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Think about it. Maybe we would finally find out how all of these politicians become multi-millionaires on salaries that would appear not commensurate with that level of financial achievement.

Harry J. Steck

Hilton Head Island

How to submit a letter

Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.

Or you may submit a letter online.

Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.

You are limited to one letter per 30 days.

Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects

    Think you know all there is to know about pirates? The Coastal Discovery Museum's exhibit "Pirates, Privateers and Buccaneers" dispels a number of false notions about them, many of which come from novels and movies. Here's three things from the exhibit you may not have known about pirates.

Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects

Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects 1:06

Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

View More Video