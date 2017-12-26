US catastrophe waiting to happen

Radical Islam and “chain migration” don’t mix.
Muslims are prohibited by the Quran to speak against a fellow Muslim, so people like Akayed Ullah, the latest terrorist to attack our homeland, go unreported by their families or Muslim neighbors. In those communities it isn’t, “If you see something, say something,” but rather, “Don’t ask, don’t tell.”
That he only injured a few, himself included, by the crudely-manufactured pipe bomb is a matter of luck. It could have been, and surely will be in the future, much worse. Sophisticated suicide vests can be smuggled across our still porous southern border as easily as arms, people or drugs, and the smugglers are perfectly willing to do so for the right price.
A catastrophe is waiting to happen and we are still mouthing platitudes abound giving constitutional rights to non-citizen residents of this country, legal or not. Anyone who attacks our people here, in the name of another country or ideology, is a combatant just as if they were in a uniform on the field of battle elsewhere, and should be dealt with in the same fashion.
Allowing them to “lawyer up” for a civil trial makes no sense at all.
One other issue needs to be addressed. If the “chain” has a broken link, everyone associated with that link should be sent back to their previous homeland if they haven’t already become naturalized citizens. No foreigner has a “right” to United States citizenship. That is an earned privilege.
Al Francis
Bluffton
