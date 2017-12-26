Entry to traffic circle on Bluffton Parkway at Bluffton Road (S.C. 46).
Letters to the Editor

Quick, cheap way to fix Bluffton traffic circle

December 26, 2017 01:14 PM

An easy, low-cost improvement to the Bluffton Parkway traffic circle would be to paint the roadway at each of the four entrances so that the road is narrowed to one lane, allowing only one car at a time to enter the circle.

Also, paint lines inside of the circle itself so that it has only one lane. That way, two cars are never side by side, competing for the same space. Problem solved. No consulting expense, and no construction expense except for some yellow paint.

Let’s do it already and not waste any more time or money.

Joel Lerner

Bluffton

