Letters to the Editor

Treatment of dog shocking

December 24, 2017 06:00 AM

I was totally shocked to read about the dog who had its tongue cut out.

First, let me thank you for featuring this total act of cruelty on the front page where I am sure it got the full exposure it deserves. Who are these people who commit such things to animals, and what punishment would be sufficient to inflict on them? My first reaction was, do the same to them, but those days are passed.

I shuddered to think of this poor dog’s future, and, as you reported, it was not good.

I have a dog that came from the Hilton Head Humane Association shelter. Someone had dumped the animal and left it to survive as best it could. When we adopted it, medical treatment was required, but today it’s a fine example of a real companion. However, it seldom leaves our side for very long and certainly would never run away.

What a wonderful job these shelters do every day of the year, and I, for one, sincerely thank them for every animal that they save.

Geoff Wheatley

Hilton Head Island

