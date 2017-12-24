A closer look at peace on earth

A recent letter states: “Switzerland requires every citizen to own a gun ... They have no murders.”
You can find rifles in Swiss broom closets, and manned machine gun nests while out for a walk. But the only persons required to have guns are in the army reserve — men 18- to 30 years old in the lower ranks, each serving 260 days active duty. Unauthorized use of guns and the issued 20 rounds is subject to severe penalties.
Private ownership of registered guns is allowed for persons over 18 after thorough background checks and required instruction. Government protection of citizens has priority over private rights — they adhere to our “well ordered militia” but not to “the right to bear arms.”
There is no NRA equivalent, and Swiss legislators, unlike our Congress, prefer to keep their citizens alive.
Murders occur. The rate in Switzerland is 0.5 per 100,000, or 10 percent of the U.S. rate — with guns involved in a third of those deaths. Once I had dinner with an alleged murderer, later extradited and tried in Switzerland. There was insufficient evidence to convict.
My facts are from Swiss citizens, some with army service, such as my son-in-law. Please disregard blatant misinformation from unnamed sources.
Speaking whereof, the credibility of the movement to malign Robert Mueller and his investigation can be discussed later. This is a sacred time, theologically and culturally, in America. Have some decency and leave it be. Let us wish all America a joyous Christmas, celebrated in peace.
Larry Lepionka
Beaufort
