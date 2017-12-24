The gifts that keep on giving

Hello neighbors,
At this time of year, especially, I remember my grandparents, who always had the best gifts.
First, the gift of encouragement for working hard at school to get acceptance into college.
My Italian grandfather’s actions spoke louder than his words. He attached huge plows on his construction trucks to plow out the city. (He did this in between jobs of heavy construction.) He was encouraged by his best business partner, my grandmother. Her favorite motto: “Where there is a will, there is a way.”
My grandmother (his wife) would make wonderful pots of coffee for the crew, her husband and their four sons, who worked together. Those New England snow storms could bring a lot of snow, especially the blizzard of 1978.
Small acts of kindness is another gift.
One time I watched my grandfather work on his backhoe as he said, “Always safety first.” As a young teenager, I was concerned my grandfather could roll down that hill.
The gift of courage was shown often.
My grandfather traveled to America with two brothers who spoke fluent Italian, passed through Ellis Island, and learned English.
A Christmas sweater gets too small, but these gifts keep on giving.
Remember these gifts. They never get too small. An act of kindness, courage, safety first always, and most of all, courage.
Many blessings.
Maureen Glynn Wilson
Bluffton
