Letters to the Editor

Single-payer system best answer

December 23, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

Why do some people continue to attack the Affordable Care Act for insurance costs going up when “for profit” health insurance companies have their profits and their shareholders as their main concerns? Reportedly, a large “for profit” health insurance company will raise premiums by 42 percent in 2018. Is their main concern the people paying premiums? Is there any real concern for your health? Who could answer “yes”?

Why shouldn’t all people have health insurance? No matter the age, accidents happen. But a hospital cannot deny care for an uninsured 22-year-old who comes to the emergency room badly injured in a car crash. Who pays for that care? If you answered “we do,” you’re right.

So, why not consider a single-payer system? Sen. Bernie Sanders has offered a plan. Let’s eliminate the “for-profit” health insurance companies. Think about it: what do they actually do for you? Public Citizen has estimated that by eliminating the “for-profit” health insurance industry we could save $500 billion a year in costs and profits.

In a single-payer system, we would all share the risks and the payment of a “premium” would be based on income. Everyone would have health care. Everyone would pay something. We would all be equal. Isn’t this the American way?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barbara Temple

Beaufort

How to submit a letter

Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.

Or you may submit a letter online.

Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.

You are limited to one letter per 30 days.

Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center

    Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday.

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island
Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

View More Video