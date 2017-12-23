Single-payer system best answer

Why do some people continue to attack the Affordable Care Act for insurance costs going up when “for profit” health insurance companies have their profits and their shareholders as their main concerns? Reportedly, a large “for profit” health insurance company will raise premiums by 42 percent in 2018. Is their main concern the people paying premiums? Is there any real concern for your health? Who could answer “yes”?
Why shouldn’t all people have health insurance? No matter the age, accidents happen. But a hospital cannot deny care for an uninsured 22-year-old who comes to the emergency room badly injured in a car crash. Who pays for that care? If you answered “we do,” you’re right.
So, why not consider a single-payer system? Sen. Bernie Sanders has offered a plan. Let’s eliminate the “for-profit” health insurance companies. Think about it: what do they actually do for you? Public Citizen has estimated that by eliminating the “for-profit” health insurance industry we could save $500 billion a year in costs and profits.
In a single-payer system, we would all share the risks and the payment of a “premium” would be based on income. Everyone would have health care. Everyone would pay something. We would all be equal. Isn’t this the American way?
Barbara Temple
Beaufort
