Letters to the Editor

Why not have school referendum on June election day?

December 23, 2017 06:00 AM

Regarding the Beaufort County Board of Education’s special referendum:

Why did the school board choose to have a special election on Saturday, April 21, when it could have placed the issue on the Tuesday, June 12, primary election? As I understand it, the savings would be at least $90,000.

I contacted my board representative, JoAnn Orischak, who said, “I am sorry to say the board did not consider that.”

My question is: Why not?

Joyce Braude

Hilton Head Island

