Whose side is Trump on?

Is our president a patriot? Whose side is he on? It seems that he respects our adversary, Russia, more than our intelligence agencies and our FBI, which, like the president, have sworn an oath of allegiance to the United States of America.
Our congressmen have also sworn an oath to our country; each of them swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Today, it seems that passing a tax bill for supporting millionaires and billionaires is more important than investigating how Russia infiltrated our election.
It seems that our president has a debt to Russia that is now controlling our country’s foreign policy.
This is my country and your country, whether you call yourself a liberal or a conservative.
Congressmen, please do your job.
A president who seems to be controlled by Russia is not acceptable. The unpatriotic fight to discredit the investigation scares me, like nothing in my long life. I am afraid for the future of our country.
Jim Riggs
Hilton Head Island
