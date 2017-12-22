Hilton Head nursing home not ‘drugging’ residents

I’m writing in regard to a recent article in which local nursing homes were implicated in over-medicating patients with anti-psychotic drugs. In the article, data was presented that I believe requires clarification, especially as it relates to the Fraser Health Center.
Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services suggested that 24.1 percent of residents at Fraser were prescribed anti-psychotic medication in 2016. I have acted as the consultant pharmacist for Fraser Health Center since 1984, and my records show that over the past two years, the highest percentage of residents prescribed anti-psychotic medication was actually 19 percent (this only a single month in 2016), while in the past few months the number is down to zero.
Every resident prescribed this medication had a supported diagnosis (contrary to what was implied by the article’s statement that “hundreds of residents in the state’s certified nursing homes who do not have a diagnosis that supports taking antipsychotics are given them anyway”). If 24 percent is the number offered by the CMS, it is skewed (and, as is noted in your article, the small size of the facility would ensure that only a handful of patients prescribed these medications could result in a misleading double-digit percentage).
It seems a mischaracterization to represent the excellent care Fraser Health Center provides as “drugging,” as the article’s headline does, when it has never been cited for administration of unnecessary anti-psychotic medications and always explores non-pharmacological avenues for patient treatment.
Timothy S. Burke
Hilton Head Island
