Here’s the root of the problem on the Beaufort County school board

The debate rages. When will the school board get along with each other? Well, first we must ask ourselves, what does “get along” really mean?
The differences in the board are not really about Superintendent Jeff Moss’ future, nor are they about whether to build a new school. The differences are about values, and the resulting test of wills.
There are two sets on the board and they have differing values. One set values the rule of law, conformity to board policy, transparency and the freedom of speech. The other set values something else entirely.
Somewhere along the line, asking questions, challenging assumptions and speaking one’s mind became viewed as treasonous and disloyal. Those things are now met with bullying and intimidation. It’s not enough to win votes, people who vote another way must be punished, so that they won’t do it again. People who speak up and speak out must be punished so that they won’t do it again. This is called, in the legal world, an attempt “to chill.”
So now we have to ask, “How much of one’s self must be surrendered in order to ‘get along’ even with someone who only wants your submission?”
The answer is simple. No one should be expected to sell their soul in order to present an illusion of harmony. No one must be “punished” for sticking to their values.
When that is accomplished and understood, perhaps the board can begin to get along, with or without a “marriage counselor.”
John Dowling
District 6 representative
Beaufort County Board of Education
Bluffton
