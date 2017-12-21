Letters to the Editor

A better solution for Bluffton traffic circle

December 21, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:00 AM

After reading the Dec. 15 article regarding the Bluffton Parkway traffic circle, I feel a need to point out a few fairly obvious facts.

First, the traffic circle as designed and signed is inherently dangerous (right turn from the left lane of a two-lane road?).

Second, the fact that a number safe and efficient traffic circles already are in place in Beaufort County (at least four on Hilton Head Island) seems to make a six- to eight-week study of the Bluffton circle a gross waste of taxes.

And finally, there’s the assertion by the county that a change would cost millions. That might be the case, but only if it needed to be like the Sea Pines Circle. How about lane dividers like those marking the acceleration lane at Windmill Harbor and a few new signs indicating traffic in the right lane must turn right? Safety increased, taxes saved, case closed.

Arthur Benzle

Bluffton

