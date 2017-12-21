Where was the paper in the Hilton Head National fight?

This paper’s outrage concerning the development in Jasper County is comical.
Everything from a spoiled environment, unabated traffic and a total meltdown of our Lowcountry way of life is predicted. My question to this paper is — where were you?
The citizens were fighting the massive Hilton Head National development proposal and you were supporting the rights of the property owner to develop. If the landowner wins his lawsuit against Beaufort County, he will be back and more emboldened than ever.
Jasper County is ready to pull the trigger on a massive development. Good or bad, I really don’t know. Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head is four miles from Sun City and five miles to S.C. 170. But all the ink devoted to it in this paper would lead one to believe it is Armageddon. Maybe it is.
Never miss a local story.
Is this newly-discovered threat to our Lowcountry life a sleight of hand for some political shenanigans? Will the bridges not be funded, the airport not expanded, and will Hilton Head National finally get its way and really threaten our way of life and environment?
Why is it that four articles in this paper have mentioned the Hilton Head National development and none have included the planned 500-room hotel to be built?
If you really want to help the citizens, why don’t you focus your outrage over the fact the Bluffton Parkway is not completed out to Interstate 95? I would think that should be a priority before any Jasper County debacle is built.
Rick Sweet
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments