Letters to the Editor

Let tax facts speak for themselves

December 03, 2017 06:42 AM

I have been a tax professional for almost 50 years. I had a diverse practice in South Central Pennsylvania.

Given that the proposal in the tax reform bill is to double the standard deduction, almost all of my clients would benefit, including myself.

What I do not like is the elimination of the personal exemption. This would really hurt families with children.

Regarding the states that are highly taxed and expensive to live in, I say if those states were not taxing the heck out of their residents to begin with there would not be a problem. Most people paying that much tax are high earners, thus any adjustment to appease those states would be a tax cut for the already rich.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Let’s stop the name-calling and false statements and let the facts be our guide.

Alan D. Richter

Bluffton

How to submit a letter

Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.

Or you may submit a letter online.

Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.

You are limited to one letter per 30 days.

Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade

    Boats entered in Beaufort's annual Light Up The Night Boat Parade cruise past Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday night.

Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade

Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade 0:54

Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade
Take a look as the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team performs at the Christmas parade 0:38

Take a look as the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team performs at the Christmas parade

View More Video