SC roads and drivers leave visitor flat

I just finished reading my December/January issue of Adventure Cyclist magazine. In it, a man from New York City relates the story of his recent pedal from Savannah to Beaufort to Columbia to Greenville to Asheville to Chattanooga.
In this story, he was certainly unflattering of both the roads in South Carolina and its drivers.
I wish there was a way to make this story required reading in all South Carolina newspapers and in the Columbia Statehouse.
John Scanlan
Hilton Head Island
