Okatie growth nothing to be thankful for

You have got to be kidding me. The top story on the front page of the newspaper on Thanksgiving Day is: “Project aims to bring in 20K new residents.” Am I to be thankful for that? No way.
As a local, I have seen many changes since I came here as a 19-year-old in 1976. The Lowcountry is already filled to capacity, not to mention all the negative impacts on the area: congested roads, car wrecks almost every day, strain on the environment, the list goes on. But it is also everything the Lowcountry was. And I do say was.
So, no, I am not thankful for 20K new residents at all.
Lisa Gravil
Okatie
