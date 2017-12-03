‘Voodoo economics’ is still voodoo

The moon is made out of blue cheese; there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow; a cat has nine lives; Einstein failed math; on Halloween, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch with a bag of toys; if we cut taxes for the wealthy, it will result in growth, more jobs and better wages for everyone.
These are called folktales, folklore, fantasies or, perhaps, just plain lies.
Believe in the economic theory known as “supply side economics,” also known as “Reaganomics,” “voodoo economics” or “trickle down economics”? Then you must really believe in fairy tales, because one is as likely to find a black sheep selling wool, or three men at sea in a bathtub, as one is to see economic growth from this economic theory. Reagan tried, and failed. George W. Bush tried, and remember how that ended?
But they will drag out those fantasies to justify a truly massive tax cut for the very wealthy, paid for by a large increase in the deficit and a dramatic worsening of the income inequality we have experienced over the past five decades.
Never miss a local story.
Worse yet, now they want to pay for it by ending health care for millions of people. So, Trump gets $1 billion in tax cuts, the Kochs get tens of billions, and those earning less than $75,000 will get to pay more in taxes and more for health insurance. Trump, that’s a heck of a deal, but it isn’t art.
Wes Grady
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments