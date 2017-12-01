Tax bill will widen the gap between rich and poor

Describing the U.S. Senate as “world’s greatest deliberative body” should end. The GOP rush to push through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act without open hearings and expert witness testimony about the bill’s long-term effects shows no concern for deliberation.
It’s understandable that Republicans are ashamed of this bill and experts would see it for the giveaway to the wealthy that it is. If the bill passes, the gap between rich and poor will continue to widen, and corporations will have even more wealth to sit on.
Republicans can then start raising concerns about “the deficit — we must do something about the deficit.” Next, Republicans will decide the only way to get a handle on the deficit is to reduce Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and any other program that helps the majority.
Hopefully, Americans will wake up and contact their senators and representative before it’s too late.
Never miss a local story.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments