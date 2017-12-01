Letters to the Editor

Tax bill will widen the gap between rich and poor

December 01, 2017 01:57 PM

Describing the U.S. Senate as “world’s greatest deliberative body” should end. The GOP rush to push through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act without open hearings and expert witness testimony about the bill’s long-term effects shows no concern for deliberation.

It’s understandable that Republicans are ashamed of this bill and experts would see it for the giveaway to the wealthy that it is. If the bill passes, the gap between rich and poor will continue to widen, and corporations will have even more wealth to sit on.

Republicans can then start raising concerns about “the deficit — we must do something about the deficit.” Next, Republicans will decide the only way to get a handle on the deficit is to reduce Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and any other program that helps the majority.

Hopefully, Americans will wake up and contact their senators and representative before it’s too late.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joe Whetstone

Beaufort

How to submit a letter

Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.

Or you may submit a letter online.

Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.

You are limited to one letter per 30 days.

Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations

    Al Segars, who is retiring after a long career as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources veterinarian and ACE Basin stewardship coordinator in Beaufort County and surrounding Lowcountry, gives us his list of the top three places in our area that you can visit for good taste of the the Lowcountry's natural beauty.

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 0:40

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations
Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?
Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:18

Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph

View More Video