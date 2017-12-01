How to put the brakes on out-of-control sports

In America, scandal, crime, drugs, deceit, selfishness, confrontation, greed and lack of enforcement are challenging society. Sports are simply a microcosm of that society.
Google is full of articles and editorials addressing “Sports, Out of Control,” including Bleacher Report: “Sports is a wild ride, filled with steroids, scandal and crime”; Wall Street Journal: “Sports has always had a political dimension”; ESPN Magazine: “Sports breeds fraud and corruption”; and Amazon: “Youth Sports in Crisis.”
The challenge often begins in youth leagues, where parents pressure their children to compete and excel, leading to physical and emotional stress.
While the universities and NCAA cash in, college athletes want part of the action too, requesting “pay to play.” Time magazine reports an emerging criminal investigation of college teams, coaches and companies that could have significant consequences far beyond basketball.
The NFL’s operations policy states that players should stand for the national anthem but does not enforce its own policy.
Pro athletes are often spoiled and poorly prepared for fame and fortune, setting poor examples for our youth.
Solution? A New York Times headline read, “Taking Sports OUT of School.” Schools need to return to what they know best, offering educational and academic excellence, while de-emphasizing sports programs.
Most importantly, reform begins at home. Parental responsibility involves teaching by example while providing the early environment, foundation and direction that allows a child the freedom to excel at his or her own pace. Sports are just a small part of life, however, building character, confidence and knowledge is forever.
Children: our nation’s future.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
