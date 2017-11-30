Bad court ruling on poor schools puts onus on legislature

Letters to the Editor

Our state Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss its landmark Abbeville ruling, 24 years in the making, marks another setback in ensuring equity in education for all our state’s students. That stark education disparities exist between the poorer and more affluent districts in our state was made clear to many of our citizens in the 2005 documentary “Corridor of Shame,” which depicted the deplorable state of the under-resourced rural schools along the I-95 corridor.

The League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Area differs with the court’s assessment that since the 2014 Abbeville ruling there have been “transformational” changes in education in our state. Although some steps have been taken, they are small and fail to deal with an inequitable education funding formula in need of an overhaul.

Now that the court has retreated on this issue, it is the responsibility of the General Assembly to make good on its recent public assertions that it wants to ensure a 21st century quality education for all our students. This means moving far beyond the “minimally adequate education” requirement posed in our state Constitution.

Maintaining the status quo is unconscionable.

Nancy Williams

Co-president

League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Area

Hilton Head Island

