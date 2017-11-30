Save Whitehall for public to enjoy

I totally concur with the recent letter on the development of Whitehall Plantation on Lady’s Island.
Upon moving here from the Washington, D.C., area in 2000, we discovered this beautiful place upon visiting a restaurant located there. It was so lovely and seemed so far removed from the present. My husband and I took family, newly-made friends, and visitors there because it was such a lovely representative of the “old South,” with its magnificent oaks and serenity (even though it was just across the bridge from downtown Beaufort).
It is a place that should be shared and will be appreciated because of its uniqueness in this busy, busy world. I hope that the citizens of Beaufort County will protect this very special property so that it may be enjoyed in the future by all.
Dora Wakefield
Bluffton
