Sales tax not the answer

I am in agreement with the recent letter saying we should make the state pay for our road system and I definitely will vote “no” on a Beaufort County sales-tax referendum when we go to the polls.
They want to improve the areas that visitors pass when they come here, but we who live in a subdivision cannot get a road resurfaced and we have been fighting for over five years.
Why do residents pay a stormwater fee when no one can answer what is being done with the money?
I have recommended a state inspection to two governors and never received an answer. An inspection would save us good drivers from paying for uninsured and under-insured drivers. It would remove junkers from the road. Those who failed an inspection would have two weeks to fix it or be fined.
It seems like every time our County Council members don’t get their way, they want to tax. Let’s all say no, no, no.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
