Proclamation shows America turning from God

Thank you for printing President George Washington’s National Thanksgiving Proclamation. We read it aloud on Thanksgiving, after dinner and before pie. It was received with loud amens.
We were reminded of how far this nation has turned away from, in his words: Almighty God, Ruler of Nations, great and glorious Being, the great Lord.
A wise person said that we can’t have it both ways. Can we walk away from God and expect His hand of blessing to continue upon our nation? I think not. Lord have mercy!
Linda C. Jamie
Hilton Head Island
