Trump supporters, ask yourselves some serious questions

Vladimir Putin says Russia has not interfered in American elections. President Donald Trump seems to prefer this to the united opinions of American intelligence and military personnel who are dedicated and loyal Americans. One could call this collusion. There are other words for it: Treason. High Crimes. Misdemeanors.
But let’s be fair. There are three alternatives: Trump is a traitor. Trump is gullible (moronic?) enough to believe Putin. Or Trump is attempting “diplomacy” by acknowledging Russian supremacy and our secondary position in the world, and our inability to defend ourselves. Or, his inability or lack of desire to do so.
Which do you prefer? Because if you are a Trump supporter, it is about time that you ask yourself some serious questions. Where do you fit among these alternatives? You believe Putin is telling the truth? You are denying the patriotism and capability of myriad dedicated Americans working to defend you and our nation?
Or the old fallback: Trump’s better than the Obamaesque or Clintonesque alternative, or the likes of Bernie Sanders. Who possibly wants such horrors as secure health care or taxing the upper crust or protecting our electoral integrity? It is the duty of every God-fearing American to follow the gospel according to Fox News.
Yeah. Ask yourself. Like the TV ad says: “What’s in your pocket?”
Larry Lepionka
Beaufort
