One last option to save Washington

Our federal government is in deep trouble, drowning in debt and suffocated by corruption.
The abuses threatening us are not merely bad policy; they are foundational issues that cannot be fixed by one person, party or election. Unless some outside force intervenes, Washington will continue on a path to bankrupt the nation and destroy everyone’s personal liberty.
What needs to be fixed?
Spending/debt: The $20 trillion national debt is staggering, but just part of the story. Under standard accounting, the federal government owes around $100 trillion in vested Social Security and other obligations. We cannot tax ourselves out of debt, even if government confiscated everything of value in the nation.
Never miss a local story.
Washington corruption and attacks on state sovereignty: Collusion and corruption in Washington has taken over the original Constitutional system of checks and balances. Bureaucrats and lobbyists routinely make decisions on federal spending without Congressional oversight or authorization. Congress uses federal grants to keep the states under its control, combining grants with federal mandates (which are not fully funded). And, corruption among our representatives in Congress is widespread.
This is not a partisan issue. Washington will never fix itself. The solution is in Article V of the Constitution — Convention of States, the only way to impose term limits and a balanced budget on Congress, our only chance to restore good government.
Sometime after Jan. 1, the South Carolina legislature will vote on whether to join the Convention of States. Please ask our state representatives to vote “yes.”
Jane Kenny
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments