Let the doctor-governor tackle opioids

Ralph Northam, after winning the governorship of Virginia, announced the following: “In Virginia, it is going to take a doctor to heal our differences. I’m here to let you know the doctor is in.”
Luke 4:23: “Physician, heal thyself ...”
Northam should have addressed those words to his political colleagues, especially those in Congress. The American people are fully capable of handling their own differences.
Donald Trump, a businessman, now president of the United States, prioritized creating jobs.
I suggest Northam, a doctor, now governor-elect of Virginia, prioritize eradicating the opioid epidemic.
Robert Pielli
Hilton Head Island
