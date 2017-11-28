What Democrats must do to win

For far too long, Democrats and liberals have allowed Republicans and conservatives to dictate the message, which for the most part is anti-American (favor the wealthy, denigrate the less fortunate, oppose anything that helps others, guns for everyone, and on and on). Too often, Democrats are Republican-light and voters choose the real thing, despite its flaws. Democrats must return to their guiding principles if they want to win.
It is time to give those opposed to American values and the Constitution a dose of what is right (political correctness is almost always doing the right things).
▪ Support expansion of our economy and productivity by increasing immigration to offset the decline in birthrate among native-born Americans.
▪ Stand up to the National Rifle Association — which is a small group that has outsized influence with little support among members — and demand reasonable gun restrictions.
▪ Insist on Medicare for all and remove insurance companies from interfering with medical services.
▪ Support women’s rights for equal pay, equal opportunity, to choose what is best for them, and to have freedom from harassment and denigration.
▪ Push for automatic voter registration on one’s 18th birthday (no ID needed).
▪ Make a concerted effort to reconnect with the historical base (incomes less than the top 10 percent).
▪ Support unions. They built the middle class in this country and are responsible for every gain for American workers.
▪ Stop trying to come to the middle. The other side is not coming.
Until Democrats do this and more, they will lose and wonder why.
Richard Hammes
Hilton Head Island
