Letters to the Editor

Don’t send wrong message on Hilton Head beach parking

November 26, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The editorial on Nov. 19 regarding beach parking on Hilton Head Island was right on target.

Hilton Head is considered a destination to people throughout the country and in many parts of the world. To send a message to the world that the beaches are “off limits” because it is too expensive to park and spend the day — or there isn’t any parking available — is the wrong message.

Before we know it, people will go somewhere else to enjoy the ocean and spend their money.

Alan J. DeSa

Hilton Head Island

