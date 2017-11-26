Don’t send wrong message on Hilton Head beach parking

The editorial on Nov. 19 regarding beach parking on Hilton Head Island was right on target.
Hilton Head is considered a destination to people throughout the country and in many parts of the world. To send a message to the world that the beaches are “off limits” because it is too expensive to park and spend the day — or there isn’t any parking available — is the wrong message.
Before we know it, people will go somewhere else to enjoy the ocean and spend their money.
Alan J. DeSa
Hilton Head Island
