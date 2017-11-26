Trump restoring America

President Donald Trump has been called incompetent, inexperienced and not qualified to be president by individuals who supported Barack Obama.
Obama was a community organizer and a disaster as president. Trump was a middle class builder/businessman who rose to become a multi-billionaire. Who would you want running our country — someone with community organizer experience or a successful, proven multi-billionaire?
Trump has accomplished more in 10 months than Obama in eight years, as evidenced by the improvement of our economy, explosion in the stock market, jobs generated, reduced illegal immigration, etc.
In Obama’s first term, he took several tours, apologizing for our country, stating we weren’t exceptional. He led from behind, resulting in the world considering us weak.
Trump took several trips promoting trade and generating billions in trade deals, jobs and the return of manufacturing companies. Trump keeps repeating how great our country is, resulting in restoring America’s greatness in the eyes of the world.
Obama raised taxes (Trump will cut taxes) and had $1 trillion to improve our infrastructure, but lost it gambling on green energy companies that went bankrupt. Additionally, to appease the unions, he bailed out companies like General Motors.
They claim Trump lies and yet Obama’s lies hurt thousands. Two memorable on Obamacare were that you can keep your plan and doctor, and you will save $2,400. Also, he blamed the attack on Benghazi, where four Americans were killed, on a video.
Trump’s crude remarks and actions may have offended people, but Obama’s actions and non-actions resulted in deaths.
Vince Sgroi
Bluffton
