Free beach parking important for Hilton Head

To the Hilton Head Island Town Council:
I understand you are considering implementing paid parking at all beaches. Please read my 2 cents.
Hilton Head has always been a vacation destination showing open arms toward visitors. We are in the “vacation business” and have realized many years ago that we are in competition with Myrtle Beach, Folly Beach, Jacksonville Beach, the Outer Banks, Wildwood, Ocean City, and many other beaches in Florida.
Why do visitors, who oftentimes become residents, choose Hilton Head as their destination? Possible reasons are the small-town ambiance, the local vendors, no street lights, no neon signs, dominant tree buffers, and our real concern for wildlife and a clean environment. Only one building on Hilton Head is taller than the tree line. We do not have skyscrapers, and we do not have an A1A road system congesting the beach areas.
As a local Realtor, I point out features, advantages, and benefits of our friendly island to visitors, and one of those features is our town’s decision to offer complimentary parking to beach-going vacationers. I usually stop the car, point out the large parking area, and remind the visitor that this is our town’s way of saying “thank you for visiting.”
Although it would raise town funds, implementing paid parking would be an error in judgment that may cause issues with beach-goers parking at Bi-Lo, Wild Wing Café, or Coligny Plaza to avoid parking fees.
Even worse, if a visitor is required to pay $5 per hour to park, are we imitating Myrtle Beach?
John Robinson
Hilton Head Island
