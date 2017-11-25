Stop the madness of Bluffton-area growth

The urbanization, and overpopulation, of this area sickens me.
Every day we read of another large project to be built in the greater Bluffton area. Over the years, politicians and developers have told us that the added tax revenues these projects generate will benefit all of us. And yet, we continually are told we need to pass another “penny tax” to build new schools and to attend to our disintegrating highways and bridges. Most of us know it’s not a penny tax unless you purchase something for one dollar. Can’t remember the last time I bought something for one dollar.
Give me a break. What happened to all that tax revenue that “growth” was going add to our coffers? Perhaps it wasn’t enough to build the new infrastructure the newcomers require.
I have always supported higher taxes to improve the school system. And I’m not an outraged citizen complaining about the school superintendent and school board. I would support any action that significantly increased teacher salaries. I like children. And I’d like to see the little rascals have shiny new schools, small class sizes, modern technology — and on and on.
But I have decided to say “no” to increased taxes to build schools, roads, and bridges. When there is no room for growing numbers of children, perhaps we will curtail this “growth.” And when our highways are as congested as Atlanta’s, maybe new building will grind to a halt.
Probably not. But how else to stop this madness?
Rory Ferguson
Hilton Head Island
