Public treated properly in Whitehall decision

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the Beaufort-Port Royal Metropolitan Planning Commission — Joe DeVito, Judy Alling, Bill Harris, Caroline Fermin, Tim Rentz and Robert Semmler — for giving so much of their time on Nov. 13 to listen to the many residents who wished to address the commission regarding the development proposal for the Whitehall property on Lady’s Island. They patiently listened for more than three hours to any person in attendance who wanted to express concerns regarding the current proposal.
Being a resident of Lady’s Island, I am among many who are pleased the commission voted 6-0 to deny the initial concept presented by the developers. Many residents in attendance know this beautiful tract of land will at some point be developed, but hopefully with tasteful single-family residences, density suitable to the size of the property, attention to environmental issues and planning for increased traffic.
Bonnie Krstolic
Lady’s Island
