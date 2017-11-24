No sympathy for former DI at Parris Island

The front-page photo and story on the Parris Island drill instructor found guilty of abusing three Muslim former trainees, multiple violations of military law and striking a recruit in the face moments before his fatal fall was shameful.
Were you trying to elicit sympathy for man who hit, kicked, and choked recruits, including the one who came to Parris Island with enthusiasm to serve his country and begin his new life, but instead leaped to his death?
That recruit, Raheel Siddiqui, should have been profiled on the front page, not the drill instructor. Of course his wife and daughters are upset. He should have thought of them before abusing other human beings.
Barbara Carkenord
Hilton Head Island
