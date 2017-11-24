The solution to Trump’s Putin quandary

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his admiration and reverence for Russia President Vladimir Putin. Here are some tidbits from recent headlines:
Putin has vehemently denied that Russia meddled with the 2016 U.S. election.
Trump has stated he believes Putin believes Putin has not meddled.
All U.S. security and intelligence agencies are 100 percent convinced Russia and Putin meddled in the election.
Trump finally admitted he believes what these agencies have concluded: Russia meddled with the election.
There are only two possible solutions to this dilemma. Both solutions acknowledge that Putin, a former KGB official, is an extremely powerful and strong leader who would know everything significant that happens within his government.
The first alternative is that Putin is lying about the meddling. In fact, he most likely was instrumental in getting it started and accomplished. He is telling an untruth to our president; something our less than always truthful leader would never do himself.
The second alternative is that Putin is really telling the truth — he has no knowledge of the meddling done by his government with our election. If meddling happened, it was done without his knowledge.
Since Trump believes this second alternative, the only solution is for Putin to resign from his presidency of Russia. How could Putin miss what was happening right under his nose? This makes him look even weaker and less competent than our esteemed president.
Doug Luba
Hilton Head Island
