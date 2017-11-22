Trust is gone for Beaufort County school district

So, the Beaufort County Board of Education is looking for repair funds? I can tell you how this could be approved by the voters. Get rid of Superintendent Jeff Moss. Get rid of those board members who think he’s doing his job well enough to reward him financially.
We see at least three board members who are minus the blinders the rest seem to have. Looking up the history of Moss in North Carolina, and his activities here, one needs to wonder how the board members backing him can justify his continued employment.
Whatever the needs of Beaufort County schools, I doubt if any money will be forthcoming in a public referendum. I certainly would never trust my tax dollars to the board members, minus the three who see what the voters saw last year when a school district referendum was soundly defeated.
The trust is gone.
Lucien Piccioli
Bluffton
