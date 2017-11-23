Do not repeal the Clean Power Plan

In October, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt began the process of repealing the Clean Power Plan, removing the first-ever limits on carbon pollution emitted by our country’s electric power plants.
As a result of to-date planning and momentum, South Carolina is already on its way to meeting the proposed 2030 standards. Other states, like West Virginia and Kentucky, are not so fortunate.
Someone needs to tell these states that coal is not coming back.
The Sierra Club will be presenting the science behind the Clean Power Plan at the only EPA hearing on the matter in Charleston, West Virginia, on Nov. 28. No doubt, the “war against coal” message will be presented by the EPA. Education is the only way to get through to these people, but will they listen to a message that counters that of the current pro-polluter administration?
Meanwhile, it is reported that Pruitt has been missing in action from the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, charged with oversight of his agency, since Jan. 19. What exactly is he afraid of? I wonder. This is not normal.
Nancy Johnson
Bluffton
