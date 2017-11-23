Corporate tax cuts don’t help mainstream America

Republicans are pushing tax reform on the pretense of a pie in the sky revved up economy. Once again, mainstream America is pushed aside for the neoconservative/neoliberal economy.
To gain approval of colossal tax cuts for corporations, Republican are offering meager tax cuts for working Americans — compromising a democratic society where the infrastructure is collapsing, health care a total wreck, and education is being torn to shreds.
David A. Stockman, chief architect of President Ronald Reagan’s tax revolution, speaks to Reagan’s cuts in his book “Trumped!”
Reagan believed tax cuts would produce job growth, investments in plants, equipment, and technology. He believed that because of generous tax cuts, corporate wealth would reward Reagan’s America. According to Stockman, it didn’t happen.
Never miss a local story.
Reagan’s tax cuts were a budget failure. And the loss of tax revenue was later diminished with tax increases on working Americans, not the wealthy.
Corporate lobbyists control politicians for billions of dollars in tax loopholes. Offshore money is held back for favorable legislative tax cuts. Years of tax manipulation should have created jobs. For years, wealthy corporations have profited off America’s lost tax revenue without producing good job growth.
Corporations changed their competitive position by merging or acquiring other businesses — leading to cutting jobs, closing plants, sending jobs overseas, and outsourcing for reduced costs. Many purchased back large amounts of their own stock, which is good for large stockholders and CEO’s. This is viewed by investors as good business. Which gives rise to the market wealth, but doesn’t produce jobs.
Bill Mahaffey
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments