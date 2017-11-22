Insults don’t work

I never thought I would read a comment in this paper suggesting that the president might not have the qualifications to fill the services of a dog catcher. Let me remind the writer that he is talking about the president of the United States of America, a position that in any society demands respect, regardless of who he or she might be.
Be critical if you must, but not insulting; you simply belittle your attempt to make an intelligent comment.
It also insults the animal service that I and many others respect.
Geoff Wheatley
Hilton Head Island
