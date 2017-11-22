Joel Silver generous with Auldbrass to Beaufort County Open Land Trust

The Beaufort County Open Land Trust wishes to express gratitude to Joel Silver for his immeasurable generosity since purchasing Auldbrass Plantation approximately 30 years ago.
Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1939, the main house, kennels, stables, barn and various outbuildings were constructed by the late C. Leigh Stevens, who called on Wright to design a self-sufficient modern plantation for farming, hunting and entertaining.
Stevens owned Auldbrass until his death in 1962, when it passed to his daughter, Jessica Stevens Loring. After several subsequent owners, the plantation was purchased by Mr. Silver, an ardent enthusiast of Frank Lloyd Wright. With the assistance of Eric Lloyd Wright, the grandson of Frank Lloyd Wright, Silver has meticulously restored this architectural treasure.
This brilliant example of Wright’s ability to combine his interpretation of a Southern plantation with his theories of organic architecture attracts Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts from across the United States to what has evolved into a most successful biennial fundraiser weekend, with tickets selling out within hours of placing them on sale.
The success of the Beaufort County Open Land Trust to provide leadership in protecting and preserving open space in the Lowcountry can be directly attributed to this rare opportunity to host tours of Auldbrass. We are grateful to Mr. Silver for allowing so many to experience Frank Lloyd Wright’s genius, and we thank him for being such a generous member of our community.
Trish Irwin
Board president
Beaufort County Open Land Trust
