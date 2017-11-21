Letters to the Editor

Why Congress looks like the Old Boys Club

November 21, 2017 01:44 PM

Regarding mandatory sexual harassment training for Congress:

Currently, sexual harassment victims in Congress must wait three months to file a complaint.

They first must submit to 30 days of counseling. Then they can go into mediation, which can last at least another 30 days. And then they must wait another 30 days before they can officially file a complaint and pursue a hearing.

Is this the Old Boys Club?

And probably any settlement comes out of your pocket.

Leonard Allen

Harbor Island

