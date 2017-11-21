Why Congress looks like the Old Boys Club

Regarding mandatory sexual harassment training for Congress:
Currently, sexual harassment victims in Congress must wait three months to file a complaint.
They first must submit to 30 days of counseling. Then they can go into mediation, which can last at least another 30 days. And then they must wait another 30 days before they can officially file a complaint and pursue a hearing.
Is this the Old Boys Club?
Never miss a local story.
And probably any settlement comes out of your pocket.
Leonard Allen
Harbor Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments