To Beaufort: Here’s what would be ‘ignorant’

The mayor of Beaufort referred to an “ignorant person” who placed the sign on the Boundary Street project indicating “33 Million and no Bike Lane.”
I would say “ignorant” was the decision to spend $33 million of taxpayer money on a mile and a half of road with the major benefit going to developers on the north side of the street. If true, I would say if a bike lane was not provided in this project, that was “ignorant.”
I would say it was “ignorant” not to put the $33 million to better use, such as much-needed repairs to the substructure of the downtown park, which is used by all; or solving the severe flooding problems in various parts of the city; or improving traffic flow on Lady’s Island, where the city of Beaufort has annexed.
I have yet to hear one positive comment, other than from a Beaufort city official or city worker, about the Boundary Street project. Not one.
Finally, “ignorant” would be the city of Beaufort’s approval of the development of the Whitehall Plantation property as currently proposed. Not only is this one of the most pristine pieces of land in Beaufort County, but it is at the chokepoint on Lady’s Island Parkway where we would add 3,000 to 5,000 vehicles per day with no bridge widening or replacement in sight. I am sure $33 million could have gone a long way in purchasing this property by the city and creating a magnificent park.
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
