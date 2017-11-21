Letters to the Editor

Support appreciated for ban on plastic bags

November 21, 2017 01:43 PM

As a resident of District 7, I have attended several of the recent Beaufort County Council hearings on the proposed ordinance to ban single-use plastic grocery bags. I want to commend District 7 Councilman Mike Covert for his active participation in support of preserving our critical coastal environment as well as our “home rule” option for dealing with such issues.

Peter Johnson

Bluffton

