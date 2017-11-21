No reason to fear military justice

I strongly disagree with the “military law experts” who were quoted in the recent article about the sentence given to former Marine Corps Drill Instructor Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix. They conclude that the supposedly harsh sentence given to Felix will result in sending a message that being a DI “is potentially a career-ender.”
First, while the sentence (10-year jail time, a dishonorable discharge, etc.) is rare, I believe that it certainly is warranted when one considers the unbelievably horrible behavior exhibited by Felix to the recruits placed under his care.
Secondly, any Marines considering DI assignments only need to fear the military justice system if they intend to treat the recruits in the same manner as Felix.
Fortunately, I suspect, there are many Marines who would pursue/choose DI assignments, understanding that they should and would follow the written DI policies and procedures and not be some rogue operative torturing and harassing recruits. If DI’s perform their duties in full compliance with the rules/regulations/instructions, they need not worry that “… it could leave you with a federal conviction and jail time.”
Finally, while the sentence does certainly significantly affect Felix and his family, all of the recruits he treated with his totally unacceptable behavior, and their families, have also had their lives altered forever … and they can’t get their times of suffering back.
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City Hilton Head
