Keep tax credit that help the disabled

Everyone agrees that tax reform is a laudable goal. However, the plan proposed by the Republican majority in Congress is taking a path that seems to remove small tax breaks for groups and people that can use some assistance, yet preserves unfair tax preferences for the already favored.
It is beyond my comprehension how the tax bill writers can, for example, remove the tax credit that small businesses can get for making their premises more accessible to disabled people, while making no changes to the “carried interest” preference that hedge fund managers and real estate investors use to lower their tax rate to a level less than a middle-income employee.
As the parent of a child who has used a wheelchair since she was 9 years old, I can tell you that accessibility has enabled her and millions of other disabled people to become full and active participants in our economy and, by the way, taxpayers.
To use this approach to reduce the $1.5 trillion deficit that the “Tax Cut and Jobs Act” will create is unconscionable. I urge everyone to write to Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Reps. Mark Sanford and Joe Wilson to oppose this approach to “tax reform.”
David Howitt
Bluffton
