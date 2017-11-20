Letters to the Editor

Why saddle visitors with Sea Pines costs?

November 20, 2017 09:10 AM

As I read the recent letter on what a bargain it would be if Sea Pines increased the entry fee to $10 or possibly $15 for visitors, I had to wonder why an explanation would be needed. If this increase is such a bargain, I would assume visitors would flock to the gates.

Stated was the use to their Beach Club and access to beaches, three golf courses, tennis and biking. Most visitors staying at resorts have these privileges offered and some with no extra charge or rental.

We recently had two couples visit us and, yes, we took them to Sea Pines. Both our cars only fit five adults so we needed both of our cars and thus paid the entry fee for both. This adventure, if suggested increases goes through, would have cost $20 to possibly $30. And then we would expect to spend more on goods and food once inside as we would have already gone to the resort beach, used their bikes and tennis courts.

We can choose from hundreds great restaurants around Hilton Head Island, as well as shops, so I have to ask myself why spend the extra money to do everything to substantiate an entry fee when it is available for free elsewhere.

Maybe the Sea Pines boards should look to other means of raising income from their businesses, hotels or homeowners who benefit daily on their area rather than increasing the cost to visitors for a few hours.

Diane Foglia LaFleur

Bluffton

