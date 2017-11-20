Marine’s sentence, Clinton deals don’t pass the smell test

When is something right or wrong? That question can be complicated for some. Recently, we have had several questionable events.
A supposedly depraved Marine Corps drill instructor was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being abnormally cruel to his recruits. True, what he did was bad, but there are other villains who have escaped punishment.
Earlier Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl received no prison time for desertion in a combat zone. The Army’s efforts to find Bergdahl resulted in other American soldiers getting killed and/or maimed. But some liberal felt like this guy had suffered enough, so he is free. Apparently, no one checked with the families of those who died trying to “rescue” Bergdahl.
Sadly, we had a Secretary of State (Hillary Clinton) escape all prosecution in the sale of her country’s resources to a foreign government. She also violated security laws during her term in office. Her continued freedom is a criticism President Donald Trump faces. He said he was going to “lock her up,” yet she is still a free citizen.
The saying is: “If something smells bad, it probably is.” Somehow these events do not pass the smell test. Have we progressed to the point where ethics have nothing to do with moral principles?
American liberals are quick to dump on a president who is supporting basic American ideologies, while they endorse people most of us would not invite to dinner. To quote a TV sports show: “Come on, man!”
Clifton Jester
Bluffton
