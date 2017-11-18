Start by repealing obsolete 2nd Amendment

The USA has always had by far the highest rate of gun fatalities of any country in the world. We also have a record of doing absolutely nothing about it.
Instead, we exacerbate the problem by facilitating the acquisition of more guns with looser conditions to the point that even people on the “no fly” list are guaranteed the right to buy guns.
Countries with much lower rates of gun fatalities have not achieved that by allowing more and more gun ownership — quite the contrary. Why does it not occur to any of our authorities that it might be a good idea to try it their way?
Oh yes, the Second Amendment. Well, we might start by repealing that obsolete remnant from the 18th century.
James Weiss
Bluffton
